MIAMI (WSVN) - A U.S. Coast Guard crew came to the rescue of three stranded boaters in Biscayne Bay.

According to officials, the boaters were left stranded after their boat ran aground on Biscayne Isle, Sunday.

A Coast Guard crew was able to reach the boaters, bring them aboard and transport them to the 79th Street boat ramp.

None of them were injured.

