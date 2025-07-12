MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Flames tore through a Miami Gardens home, leaving three pets dead, officials said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to reports of a house fire in the area of Northwest 21st Avenue and 209th Street, at around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

With smoke and flames pouring from the home, firefighters worked quickly to knock down the blaze.

Officials said the pets sadly did not make it out of the burning structure.

There were no patients or transports as a result of this fire.

The cause remains under investigation.

