NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A police presence was in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood after shots were fired.

Emergency crews responded to the area of Northwest 30th Avenue and Northwest 46th Street, Monday morning.

Three people were shot during an altercation.

All were taken to a hospital.

No word yet on a shooter.

