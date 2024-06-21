VIRGINIA GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people, including a firefighter, were transported to the hospital after a three-alarm fire broke out at a building in Virginia Gardens.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived at the scene at 66th Avenue and Northwest 36th Street, Friday morning.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where firefighters were cutting a portion of the skylight on the building. Smoke was seen emitting from the building and several fire trucks were parked along 36th Street.

Crews are anticipating that there will be a partial collapse of the roof.

According to 7News’ Ralph Rayburn, it appeared that their was a training operation with Miami-Dade County firefighters, international freighters and trainees.

A Miami-Dade firefighter was among those injured and they were seen placed on gurney. They were transported to Jackson West Hospital.

The firefighters injuries were so severe, officials said, that they were airlifted from Jackson West Hospital to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The two other people were able to self-extricate themselves from the third floor of the building where the fire started.

Crews established a command post behind the building.

Police have blocked off 62nd Avenue and 72nd Avenue.

