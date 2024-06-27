SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people, including officers, were transported to the hospital after being involved in a crash in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews arrived at the scene in the area of Southwest 197th Street and Southwest 114th Avenue, Thursday morning.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where the two police officers were placed on gurneys and put into a fire rescue truck.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the two officers were on duty when they were involved in the crash with another driver.

A silver vehicle was involved in the crash and the officer’s cruiser was seen against the side of a home, which took out part of the home’s fence.

The officers and the driver of the other vehicle are in stable condition.

No other injuries were reported.

