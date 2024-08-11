GOLDEN BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A group of migrants were smuggled to South Florida, police said.

According to Golden Beach Police, a vessel with five people on board came onshore, Saturday night.

Investigators said three of them were detained and then released to U.S. Border Patrol.

Officers said they also found about 50 pounds of marijuana on board the boat, which was taken by Homeland Security.

As of Sunday evening, there is no word as to where the boat came from.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.