3 more cases of West Nile virus confirmed in Miami-Dade, bringing total to 59

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County remains under a mosquito-borne illness alert after confirming three additional cases of West Nile virus.

These cases, reported Monday afternoon, bring the total number of infections in Miami-Dade in 2020 to 59.

West Nile virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental United States. It is usually spread to people through the bite of an infected mosquito.

Most people who contract the virus do not feel symptoms. About one in five develop symptoms like fever, headache, pain and fatigue.

People with mild illness typically recover within about a week with symptomatic treatment. Less than one percent of infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal, illness.

Symptoms typically appear between two and 14 days after the bite from an infected mosquito.

There are currently no vaccines to prevent the illness or medications to treat it.

Officials are reminding residents to take the following precautions:

Dress in clothing that covers your arms and legs

Avoid outside activity at dusk and dawn, when mosquitos are most active

Drain standing water around your home

Use bug repellent with DEET

For more information, visit FDOH’s website.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.