VIRGINIA GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Three Miami-Dade Fire Rescue employees have turned in their resignations to the department amid an investigation into a fatal training tragedy.

The investigation stems from a June exercise at a three-story building in Virginia Gardens that took a deadly turn.

Firefighters were in the middle of their training exercise when someone added too much fuel to what should’ve been a small tar pot fire meant for demonstration.

A firefighter’s son, 28-year-old Fabian Camero, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and succumbed to his injuries a day later.

Detectives said the 28-year-old was not a firefighter.

Fabian’s father, Francisco Camero, was one of the three people placed on administrative duty in August following the tragedy.

In a statement, MDFR confirmed the resignations:

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) confirms that three employees have resigned, effective Oct. 30, 2024, while an investigation is still ongoing.

