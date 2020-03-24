3 Miami-Dade Corrections employees test positive for COVID-19

Three employees from the Miami-Dade County Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.

In a statement issued Tuesday night, a spokesperson for the department said the employees took advantage of testing becoming available for first responders to get tested.

Officials said all three patients have since self-quarantined at home, and other employees who have come into contact with them have been advised to take the test.

Officials reiterated the department has cancelled inmate visitation and all other non-essential public access, and they are screening anyone entering a facility, including medical staff and police officers.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

