MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Three Miami Beach Police jumped into the ocean to save the life of a man who was attempting to commit suicide, officials said.

According to investigators, the man had called the National Suicide Prevention Hotline, Sunday evening.

A crisis counselor with the hotline then called Miami Beach Police.

Sunday night, the officers were able to locate the man.

Video shared by Miami Beach Police captured two of the officers as they pulled the man from the water.

The footage also showed first responders administering first aid.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital. Doctors said he is expected to be OK.

