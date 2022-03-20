MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Three Miami Beach Police officers were taken to the hospital after their golf cart was hit by a car.

According to investigators, the crash took place along Collins Avenue in an unspecified part of South Beach, just after midnight, Saturday.

Video shared by Only in Dade to Instagram captured the white car involved and the police golf cart at the scene.

The officers were transported to Mount Sinai Medical Center, where they were treated and released.

Police continue to investigate the crash.

