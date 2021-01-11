3 men, teenage girl hospitalized after shooting outside Brownsville apartments

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken three men and a 17-year-old girl to the hospital after, police said, they were shot outside of an apartment complex in Northwest Miami-Dade’s Brownsville neighborhood.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the shooting near Northwest 58th Street and 25th Avenue, at around 6:30 p.m., Monday.

Investigators said the victims were outside of the complex when shots were fired, striking them.

We’re at an active scene in NW Miami-Dade. A 17-year-old girl was shot and rushed to Jackson in critical condition. 3 men were also hit, at least one of them is critically injured. Police say some 40 rounds were fired near NW 58th Street and 25th Ave. No arrests so far. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/YzbOXDoMRg — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) January 12, 2021

Police said about 40 rounds were fired.

Paramedics have transported the victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Police said the teen and one of the men are listed in critical condition. The conditions of the other two victims are unknown.

It remains unclear whether the shooter or shooters were on foot or inside a vehicle.

The scene remains active as of 9:30 p.m., as police continue their investigation.

