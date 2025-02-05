MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a triple shooting in Miami that sent three adults to the hospital.

At approximately 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, the City of Miami Police Department received calls of multiple people shot in the area of North Miami Avenue and 13th Street near the Miami-Dade County School Board building.

According to authorities, three male victims were shot by someone in a gray vehicle that fled westbound.

All three victims were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital Trauma by Miami Fire Rescue.

Two went to the Ryder Trauma Center, and one went to the emergency room.

The area is currently shut down.

Detectives are on the scene.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.