MIAMI (WSVN) - A violent overnight crash in Miami sent three men to the hospital and caused a major traffic closure affecting the Friday morning commute, police said.

7DroneForce captured a bird’s-eye view of the wreck near Northwest Seventh Street and 30th Avenue, just after 8 a.m. on Friday.

City of Miami Police units responded to the scene of the three-vehicle crash near Northwest Seventh Street and 30th Avenue, at around 4:20 a.m.

According to investigators, the vehicles collided, sending debris everywhere.

A white Ford Crown Victoria was seen with its front completely destroyed after it slammed into a pole, while a dark colored Nissan sedan careened into a used car lot after the driver plowed through a green gate. The third vehicle involved, a white pickup truck, was seen parked on a sidewalk.

Paramedics transported the victims, ages 31, 35 and 79, to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Detectives said the 31-year-old patient is in serious condition, the 35-year-old is stable, and the 79-year-old is listed in critical condition.

Back at the scene, officers shut down Northwest Seventh Street between 30th Place and 32nd Avenue but it has since reopened.

Police have not provided further details about the crash, as they continue to investigate.

