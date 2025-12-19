MIAMI (WSVN) - A violent overnight crash in Miami sent three men to the hospital and caused a major traffic closure affecting the Friday morning commute, police said.

7DroneForce captured a bird’s-eye view of the wreck near Northwest Seventh Street and 30th Avenue, just after 8 a.m.

A white Ford Crown Victoria was seen with its front completely destroyed after it slammed into a pole, while another sedan careened into a used car lot after the driver plowed through a green gate.

City of Miami Police responded to the scene of the crash at around 4:20 a.m. and shut down Northwest Seventh Street between 30th Place and 32nd Avenue.

Paramedics transported the victims, ages 31, 35 and 79, to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Detectives said the 31-year-old patient is in serious condition, the 35-year-old is stable, and the 79-year-old is listed in critical condition.

Officials urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

