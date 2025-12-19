MIAMI (WSVN) - A violent overnight crash in Miami sent three men to the hospital and caused a major traffic closure affecting the Friday morning commute, police said.

7DroneForce’s bird’s-eye view of the wreck captured a white Ford Crown Victoria with its front completely destroyed and another sedan that careened into a used car lot after the driver plowed through a gate, just after 8 a.m.

City of Miami Police responded to the scene of the crash and shut down Northwest Seventh Street between 29th and 32nd avenues.

Paramedics transported the victims. ages 31, 35 and 79, to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Detectives said the 31-year-old patient is in serious condition, the 35-year-old is stable, and the 79-year-old is listed in critical condition.

Officials urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

