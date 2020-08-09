3 men hospitalized after shooting in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Gunfire tore through a City of Miami neighborhood in broad daylight, sending three men to the hospital.

Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to a reported shooting near Northwest First Avenue and 14th Street, just after 2:40 p.m., Sunday.

Responding officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics transported them to Ryder Trauma Center.

Investigators said the third victim showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

All three patients are listed in stable condition.

Police have not provided information on a possible gunman, as they continue to investigate.

