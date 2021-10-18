MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took three men to the hospital after, police said, they were shot in a Miami Gardens neighborhood.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting in the area of Northwest 28th Avenue and 212th Street, at around 6 p.m., Sunday.

Paramedics transported the three victims to nearby hospitals with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Police have not provided further details about the incident, as they continue to investigate.

