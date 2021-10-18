NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken three men to the hospital after, police said, they were injured in a drive-by shooting in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the shooting in the area of Northwest 25th Avenue and 58th Street, Monday afternoon.

7News cameras captured a heavy police presence and crime scene tape at the scene, as well as bullet casings and evidence markers.

Police said two of the victims were outside a home when someone in a car pulled up and opened fire, striking the men.

Investigators said the third victim was struck by a bullet while he was inside a house.

Paramedics have transported the patients to area hospitals in stable condition.

Cameras captured the moment ambulances arrived at Jackson Memorial Hospital with at least one of the victims.

Back at the scene of the shooting, detectives are going house to house interviewing possible witnesses.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.