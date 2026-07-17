MIAMI (WSVN) - Three men were arrested Thursday after responding to an undercover ad seeking to arrange paid sex with people they believed were underage girls, authorities said.

The sting was part of a multi-agency operation launched ahead of FIFA matches expected to draw more visitors to Miami-Dade County.

Investigators said undercover officers posted the ad on an undisclosed website, then waited for responses from people willing to pay for sex with minors.

Detectives said Xavier Lopez, 30, of Miami Beach, called a number listed on the ad and agreed to pay $400 for what he believed would be a half-hour with two juvenile girls.

He arrived at an undisclosed location in a gray Acura around 5 p.m. and handed over the money via Zelle.

Alain Pacheco, 18, of Hialeah, made contact that afternoon and agreed to pay $250 for a similar arrangement, arriving in a gray Toyota Corolla just before 2:30 p.m.

Dominick Munoz, 23, of Surfside, called later that evening and agreed to pay $650 in cash, arriving in a black Slingshot around 6 p.m.

In each case, detectives said, a test call to the number used to arrange the meeting rang a phone found in the suspect’s possession, helping confirm his identity.

Each man was taken into custody by a tactical team as he opened the door to a room where he believed the girls were waiting, according to arrest affidavits.

All three were transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without incident.

All three face charges of human trafficking of a minor for commercial sex, using a computer service to seek a minor for unlawful sexual conduct, and prohibited computer use involving a minor.

They are being held without bond, with holds requiring officers to appear at their bond hearings.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.