HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people who were arrested in connection to a deadly 2021 shooting at the El Mula Banquet Hall in Hialeah appeared before a judge.

Allen Chambers, Eugene Holmes and Jacaraee Green were charged with multiple counts of first-degree murder.

During their court appearance on Friday, the judge denied them bond.

A fourth suspect, Willy Zavon-Hill, was already in federal custody and did not appear in court.

The arrests were the result of a police operation in Miami Gardens and Opa-locka.

According to authorities, the men are tied to the Memorial Day weekend shooting that left three people dead and 20 others injured.

Several people were waiting to get into a party when the shots were fired.

One man, Davonte Barnes, was previously convicted for his involvement.

