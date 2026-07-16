WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three men were arrested after, officials said, they were driven to cheat in order to receive their driver’s licenses.

Wednesday’s arrests, announced Thursday by the Miami-Dade County Tax Collector’s Office, are part of an ongoing crackdown on driver license exam fraud going back to June.

Investigators said the suspects — identified as Karel Clavel-Beltran, Miguel Nunez-Garcia and Alexis Fernandez — entered a Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles testing location while wearing hidden devices, including microphones and recording equipment.

In a statement issued Thursday, authorities said that Clavel-Beltran “used strategically placed cameras and earpieces to help Miguel Nunez-Garcia and Alexis Fernandez cheat on the computer-based driver license examination.”

Miami-Dade County Tax Collector Dariel Fernandez called the suspects’ actions “deliberate, dishonest, and a direct attack on the integrity of Florida’s driver’s license process.”

Dariel Fernandez goes on to say:

“Obtaining a driver license is a privilege that comes with the responsibility of safely operating a vehicle on our roadways. When someone attempts to cheat the testing process, they undermine the integrity of the system and put the safety of our community at risk.”

Thursday morning, Alexis Fernandez and Nunez-Garcia appeared before Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Mindy S. Glazer.

“You were arrested for two cases. They’re both from July 15th. You’re charged with cheating, unlawful use of a communications device, and organized scheme to defraud,” Glazer told one of the suspects.

All of the men have been granted bond. Clavel-Beltran is being held on an $8,000 bond pending a hold by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Nunez-Garcia has posted his $7,650 bond, but he’s also being held for ICE officials. Alexis Fernandez is being held on a $2,500 bond.

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