WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three men were arrested after, police said, they stole over a dozen forklifts.

The suspects are accused of stealing 15 forklifts that are worth about $500,000 from the Forklift Parts and Equipment Supplier in West Miami-Dade.

According to police, the trio scaled the gate and used a power saw to open the lock and drive away.

The suspects — identified as Jamel Anderson, Eddie Jean-Baptiste and Elijah Torrealba — face a list of charges, including grand theft.

Police said two other subjects remain on the loose.

