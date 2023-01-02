NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people were killed and two others were rushed to the hospital following a collision on Interstate 95 in Northwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the two-vehicle crash near Northwest 95th Street, at around 4:40 a.m., Sunday.

According to FHP, a Nissan Altima and Dodge Challenger were traveling in the northbound lanes when the driver of the Altima lost control and collided with the Challenger.

Investigators said the Nissan drove off the roadway onto a grassy area in the right shoulder, where it crashed into a tree and burst into flames.

Troopers said three of the five people who were inside the Altima died inside the sedan, and they believe the two others were ejected.

Paramedics transported the surviving victims to Ryder Trauma Center, where they are listed in critical condition.

Troopers shut down the northbound lanes of I-95 near 95th Street for five hours before they were reopened to traffic.

Detectives said the contributing factors to the incident remain under investigation.

