NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police responded to an elementary school in Northwest Miami-Dade after three children were reportedly struck by a vehicle.

Miami-Dade Police Department officers were at the scene around 7:30 a.m. Thursday at Biscayne Gardens Elementary School, located at 560 NW 151st St.

The grandmother of the three children said that they were crossing the road together when one of them was hit by a car. She was emotional when she spoke to 7News.

“They hit em’ here. Look where she stopped,” said the grandmother as she pointed at the street. “She flew him! She flew him up into the air, my granddaughter said. If he wasn’t doing bad, why’d they have to airlift him? They airlift him to trauma, Jackson Hospital.”

Live video footage showed the air rescue helicopter en-route to the school. A 12-year-old was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital. According to the child’s grandmother, they have a collapsed lung and are suffering brain damage.

According to authorities, the car that struck the children remained on the scene. Video footage showed extensive front-end damage to the white car that hit the children.

Law enforcement are still investigating this incident.

