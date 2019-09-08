3 juveniles flee after stolen car plunges into Opa-locka canal

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A stolen car took a dive into an Opa-locka canal, sending three juveniles running.

According to Opa-locka Police, the trio stole a red Honda and drove it into a canal near Northwest 23rd Place and Burlington Street, just after 6:45 p.m., Saturday.

Witnesses told investigators the three juveniles in the car were able to get out but took off from the scene before police arrived.

A dive team searched the canal but did not find anyone.

No injuries were reported.

Police have not made any arrests.

The Honda, which sustained significant water damage, was towed from the water

