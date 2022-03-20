MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took three people to the hospital after, police said, they came under fire in a Miami neighborhood.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Northeast 62nd Street and Fourth Avenue, at around 3:35 a.m., Sunday.

Officers arrived to find three men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Paramedics transported the victims to Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

Cameras captured officers combing for clues at the scene and a dark colored SUV with its doors open.

The motive behind the shooting remains under investigation.

