MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A traffic collision on Tuesday morning resulted in multiple hospitalizations, including a Miami Gardens police officer, leading to the closure of the Palmetto Expressway ramps.

The incident unfolded around 2:45 a.m. along Northwest 27th Avenue and Northwest 167th Street, where Miami-Dade police officers were observed securing the exit and entrance ramps of the highway.

Video footage revealed a Miami Gardens squad car perched on the slope barrier wall of the Palmetto Expressway, displaying front-end damage. Another black vehicle involved in the collision suffered extensive damage to its exterior.

Four individuals, including a police officer, were rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center. Three victims, including the officer, required airlift transport.

While the officer and one airlifted individual are expected to recover, the remaining victim is in critical condition.

Preliminary investigations by Miami Gardens Police indicated that the police officer, patrolling southbound on Northwest 27th Avenue, was struck by a black Charger traveling westbound on Northwest 167th Avenue. The Charger allegedly ran a red light, leading to the collision.

“At the moment we don’t know if the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed,” explained Miami Gardens Police officer Diana Delgado. “We just know he rammed the vehicle and struck our officer.”

Officer Delgado urged caution from the community.

“The secondary vehicle ran the red light so we ask the community to please just be visible when they’re driving,” she said. “Pay attention, as they’re driving, to all of the traffic signals so that something like this won’t happen again.”

The investigation into the circumstances leading up to the crash is ongoing.

