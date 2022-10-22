AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Police are searching for the person responsible for a shooting in North Miami Beach that sent three people to the hospital and led to major hours-long road closures over two miles away in Aventura.

Aventura Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the area of Northeast 192nd Street & Biscayne Boulevard, Saturday evening.

According to investigators, an Aventura Police officer was sitting in traffic when he received a report that someone had been shot.

“[The officer] arrived, he set up a command post and was able to determine that they have three victims [who] had been involved in a shooting,” said Aventura Police Sgt. Hans Maestre.

The officer arrived at the scene to find the injured victims near Biscayne Boulevard and set up a command post. It’s unclear whether or not the victims were found inside a car.

Paramedics have transported the patients to an area hospital in unknown conditions.

Police said the shooting took place between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

“At this point, it’s still very fluid, and we don’t really know who the players are, but we do know that we have three victims that were shot, and they are currently in the hospital,” said Maestre.

North Miami Beach Police confirmed the investigation in Aventura is connected to an incident involving two drivers in North Miami Beach.

Saturday night, 7News cameras captured about a dozen evidence markers pointing out shell casings along the 2100 block of Northeast 163rd Street, near the Honda of Aventura dealership and about two and a half miles away from where the injured victims were found. Crime scene investigators were seen combing through the area and taking pictures.

Back at the scene in Aventura, cameras showed a gray Infiniti with a least two bullet holes in the windshield, as well as a pole on the ground that looks as if someone crashed into it.

When asked whether road rage led to the shooting, Maestre replied, “At this point, I don’t know if that’s what the motivation was. We don’t know what started all of this.”

Police said they are looking for another car in connection to the shooting.

“There is a report of another vehicle that is at large, but we are getting conflicting reports of the description of what that car looks like,” said Maestre. “We’re definitely looking for someone else, but our net is still very wide.”

Officers shut down the William Lehman Causeway in both directions and the northbound lanes of Biscayne Boulevard between 192nd and 199th streets while they investigate.

As of 8:30 p.m., eastbound lanes of the causeway were back open to traffic, and northbound lanes of Biscayne Boulevard remained closed between the causeway and 195th Street.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

“We’ve also asked Sunny Isles [Police] to prevent any traffic traveling west on William Lehman Causeway, so you’ll have to use either 163rd [Street] or Hallandale Intracoastal,” said Maestre.

The scene in North Miami Beach has since cleared.

Aventura Police are assisting North Miami Beach Police with the ongoing investigation.

