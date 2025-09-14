HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Homestead police responded to an accident where two cars crashed in a residential area, resulting in three people in the hospital.

The incident happened in the area of Northwest Seventh Avenue and Northwest 15th Street early Sunday morning.

One of the people involved was airlifted to Jackson South for medical care, with two others transported by ground.

7News cameras captured the damaged vehicles, with one having veered off to the side, seeming to almost have struck a house.

Officials say everyone involved is in stable condition.

As of late Sunday morning the road is reopened.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.