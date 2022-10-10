NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Gunfire tore through the Brownsville neighborhood in Northwest Miami-Dade, sending three people to the hospital and leading police to take one of these patients into custody.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Northwest 30th Avenue and Northwest 46th Street, Monday morning.

First responders arrived to find two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One of them was shot in the chest and the other one was shot in the ankle.

Paramedics transported them to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

Investigators said the subject responded to Hialeah Hospital with a gunshot wound to the buttocks. Police took him into custody.

