3 injured in apparent shooting in Allapattah

MIAMI (WSVN) - Three people have been injured in an apparent shooting in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood, police said.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue crews have responded to the scene of the incident near Northwest 19th Avenue and 24th Street, at around 2:50 p.m., Friday.

Responding officers arrived to find the adult victims suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

7News cameras captured a heavy police presence at an apartment complex, as crime scene investigators searched for clues.

Cameras also captured an ambulance taking one of the victims to Ryder Trauma Center.

At around the same time, a woman was seen running into the hospital entrance with two children.

Officials have not specified the extent of the victims’ injuries.

Police have not provided further details about the incident or a possible gunman, as they continue to investigate.

