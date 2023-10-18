HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A vessel that sank off of Black Point Marina prompted a quick response by rescue crews.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived at the scene after receiving reports of people who on board the sinking vessel, Wednesday afternoon.

Several good Samaritans in the area assisted the victims that ended up in the water.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where rescue crews pulled a person from the water that was holding onto a cooler and lifted him onto their vessel.

According to MDFR, two people were airlifted to the hospital as trauma alerts. The condition of the third person remains unknown at this time.

