SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people were injured after a fire that ignited in the back porch area of a Southwest Miami-Dade home spread to part of the structure.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the blaze in the area of Southwest 30th Terrace and 93rd Place, at around 3:30 p.m., Thursday.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the rear of the home. Household products that appeared to be paint cans were seen at the scene.

Crews worked on the fire for about a half hour before they were able to get the blaze under control.

The flames were so strong that an area of the roof sustained heavy damage, leaving a hole.

Three patients have been treated for injuries but have not been transported.

It remains unclear how the fire began, and an investigation is ongoing. It is also unclear whether the home is uninhabitable.

