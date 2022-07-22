MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A police pursuit through Miami Beach ended with a man injured and three people caught and cuffed.

Miami Beach Police units chased after a silver Dodge Challenger, Friday morning.

The pursuit came to an end when a subject crashed into another car just outside of a home.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue units treated the victim after his vehicle was struck during the pursuit.

Police say the driver of the Challenger and another subject tried to bail out in the area of 95th Street and Carlyle Avenue but police caught up with them in Surfside.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene as three people in handcuffs were seen sitting on a curb.

It remains unclear what charges the subjects who were taken into custody may face.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.