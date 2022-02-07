MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken three people into custody after an armed carjacking in Miami Gardens triggered a pursuit that ended with an officer-involved crash.

Miami Gardens Police said the chaotic series of events began when four people forced their way inside a white Hyundai SUV along the 1200 block of Park Centre Boulevard, Sunday afternoon.

Investigators said the subjects forced the driver out at gunpoint and took off in the vehicle.

The ensuing joyride, police said, led to a pursuit.

Detectives said the chase ended when the subjects crashed the stolen Hyundai into a black Mitsubishi and hit the front end of a police cruiser near Northwest 184th Street and 24th Avenue, at around 3:30 p.m.

The subjects took off on foot, and officers set up a perimeter and launched a search in the area that lasted for hours. Officers were seen going door to door with K-9 units.

Neighbors who arrived at the scene forced to wait behind yellow crime scene tape for hours as the search continued.

An unspecified number of people suffered minor injuries, but no one was take to the hospital.

As of Sunday night, police have apprehended three of the four male subjects. Police have not provided further details about the whereabouts of the fourth subject but said three of them were armed.

If you have any information on this armed carjacking that could help police, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.