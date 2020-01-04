3 in custody after armed robbery at Hialeah T-Mobile store, police-involved shooting

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken three people into custody after, they said, an armed robbery at a cellphone store in Hialeah led to an officer-involved shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade, leaving one of the subjects injured.

According to Hialeah Police, the robbery took place at the T-Mobile store along Hialeah Drive, near Southeast Fourth Avenue, Saturday night.

Detectives were able to track down the perpetrators to the area of Northwest 35th Avenue and 36th Street.

They were able to immediately take one of the subjects into custody.

Investigators said a second subject was shot by officers while attempting to carjack a driver.

“I heard a car screeching wheels and a gunshot, and then I started seeing all the cops that came through,” said witness Eduardo Rodriguez.

7News cameras captured a large and very active scene in the area where police opened fire, just after 10:30 p.m.

Hialeah Police and Miami-Dade Police vehicles were seen parked near the scene, and K-9 units were seen searching the area.

Rodriguez described what he heard and saw.

“I just came into the dealer, and they’re going car by car looking for, I guess, the guys on the run with a run, so they walked us out here,” he said. “Then other cops got in there and said that ‘Everybody needs to go inside. We’re on lockdown,’ and we’ve just been there for the past three and a half hours, trying to get out.”

Officers blocked off a large area that includes apartment buildings, body shops, stores and restaurants. Drivers were seen turning around and seeking another route.

Police were eventually able to capture the third subject.

No officers were hurt.

The condition of the injured subject remains unknown as of Sunday afternoon.

Officials have not provided further details about the incident, as they continue to investigate.

