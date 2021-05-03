3 in custody, 1 at large after stolen car hits pole in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for one person in connection to a crash involving a stolen car in Southwest Miami-Dade that led officers to take three other people into custody.

According to Miami-Dade Police, four people bailed from a car that was reported stolen after it crashed into a pole near the intersection of Southwest 112th Avenue and Eureka Drive, just after 3 p.m., Sunday.

Investigators said three of the people who took off were apprehended, but one person remains on the run.

If you have any information on this crash or the missing subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.