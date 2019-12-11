3 hurt after shooting near I-95 in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting that left three men wounded in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Police responded to the scene along Miami Gardens Drive and the on-ramp to Interstate 95, at 4 a.m., Wednesday.

7News cameras captured an FHP unit blocking the ramp to northbound I-95.

A white Honda was spotted with bullet holes on the passenger door window and windshield.

Officials said a white Chevrolet sedan drove alongside the Honda and began shooting approximately six or seven rounds into the car.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the three victims to Aventura Hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Police cleared the scene just before 6 a.m.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

