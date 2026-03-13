MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver lost control of a rental SUV and plowed into a bus stop on Collins Avenue in Miami Beach, injuring three people, according to authorities.

The crash happened at 38th Street and Collins Avenue, just before 11 a.m. on Friday.

According to Miami Beach Police, the driver, who is in his 60s, had just rented the vehicle from a nearby Hertz location when he lost control and crashed into the stop moments after he pulled onto the street.

“Based on our investigation, it appears as though the driver miscalculated a turn, collided with the bus stop and striking one male victim and two others were also injured,” said Miami Beach Police spokesperson Christopher Bess.

Witnesses said four people were waiting at the bus stop at the time: a man and three young women believed to be college-aged.

“We could see the ambulances were coming in and all of the fire trucks are coming in,” said Emma Sierra, who saw the aftermath from her hotel balcony. “We have so many people out here. It’s college spring break, like, it’s – to me, it’s just so careless and incredible, like, how that could happen?”

Officials with Miami Beach Fire Rescue said the man who was waiting at the bus stop suffered a leg injury and was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center.

Paramedics also transported two of the young women to JMH.

Back at the scene, 7News cameras captured the SUV lodged into the bus stop, with shattered glass and a pair of sneakers scattered among the debris.

Police said the driver of the rental SUV was cited for careless driving.

Authorities also had a message for motorists heading into what they expect to be a busy weekend on the beach with several tourists coming for their spring break holidays.

“We’re supposed to have a very rainy weekend, so just slow down. It’s not worth injuring or killing pedestrians or someone in another vehicle,” said Bess.

All three pedestrians who were injured are expected to be OK.

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