3 hurt after MDFR truck overturns on Florida Turnpike

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after a rescue truck overturned along the Florida Turnpike in Southwest Miami-Dade.

7News cameras were at the scene as at least one Florida Highway Patrol unit remained parked near the flipped Miami-Dade Fire Rescue truck, just after 4 a.m., Thursday.

Traffic along the southbound lanes near Quail Roost Drive, where the crash occurred, was not being affected.

However, delays were mounting on the northbound side as curious drivers slowed down to look at the scene.

Officials said all three crew members inside the truck during the crash had to be transported to Jackson South Medical Center as trauma alerts.

It’s unclear what caused the rescue truck to flip onto its side.

