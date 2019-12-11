3 hurt after drive-by shooting near I-95 in NE Miami-Dade

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting that left three men wounded in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Police responded to the scene along Miami Gardens Drive and the on-ramp to Interstate 95, at 4 a.m., Wednesday.

Investigators said the victims had just left a strip club in the area in a white Honda Accord when a white Chevrolet sedan drove alongside them.

Suspects inside of the Chevrolet began shooting approximately six or seven rounds into the Honda Accord.

7News cameras captured bullet holes on the passenger door window and windshield of the victims’ vehicle.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the three victims to Aventura Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The victim behind the wheel of the Honda has been identified as 27-year-old Justin Harris.

The identities of the two other victims remain unknown.

Police cleared the scene just before 6 a.m.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

