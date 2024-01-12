MIAMI (WSVN) - Three people were injured and two people were detained following reports of shots fired in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood.

City of Miami Police units reported to ShotSpotter alerts of gunfire in the area of Northeast Second Avenue and 55th Terrace, near Fiorito Restaurant, Thursday night.

According to investigators, a male victim was shot, a female victim was hit by a vehicle as she fled, and a third person possibly suffered an anxiety or asthma attack.

Paramedics with Miami Fire Rescue transported two of the victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown conditions.

Officers have detained two possible subjects, but detectives have not provided further details about their possible involvement in the chaotic chain of events.

Officers have shut down part of Northeast Second Avenue, as they continue to investigate.

