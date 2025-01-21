MIAMI (WSVN) - Three people were transported to local hospitals after a multi-vehicle accident involving a tour bus.

The incident occurred in the area of Northeast Fourth Street and Biscayne Boulevard in downtown Miami.

7News cameras captured the tour bus stopped off of the road, having knocked over a tree.

According to Miami Fire Rescue, four vehicles were involved.

Two victims were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center and one to the University of Miami hospital.

No serious injuries were reported.

It’s unclear what led to the crash.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

