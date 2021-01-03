3 hospitalized after triple shooting in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Three people are in the hospital after a triple shooting in Miami.

The shooting happened near Northwest Second Avenue and 18th Street, Saturday night.

Police said two men were shot and rushed to Ryder Trauma Center in serious condition.

Another victim drove himself to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Police are investigating a motive and what exactly went down.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.