NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people were injured and hospitalized after an SUV collided with a building in Northwest Miami-Dade early Monday morning.

The crash occurred around midnight at a local business on Northwest 22nd Avenue, sending three individuals to the hospital. Video footage of the aftermath showed a large hole in the side of the building and significant debris scattered around the crash site.

Earlier footage captured the Ford SUV lodged into the concrete wall. The vehicle reportedly carried three people.

A person inside the building at the time of the crash said that three customers and two employees were present when the collision occurred. The witness described the entire building shaking from the impact. Upon exiting the building, they found three individuals trapped inside the SUV and screaming for help.

When emergency responders arrived, they extricated the occupant and transported them to a nearby hospital. The business plans to reopen later, but the witness expressed concern for the injured individuals. The condition of the occupants remains unknown.

Sources tell 7News that the reason the SUV crashed into the business is because the driver was trying to avoid another car who cut them off, forcing them to swerve into fence and ultimately crashing into the building.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.