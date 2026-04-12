MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people have been hospitalized after a shooting took place in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to reports of a shooting near the Checkers restaurant along the 2700 block of Northwest 183rd Street, late Saturday night.

“It was a good night until I saw this. It’s scary, we got to do better,” said a witness.

Police said that two armed subjects were involved in an apparent shootout, with both suffering serious injuries and being transported to a local hospital, one of them by air.

A third victim arrived at a different hospital in a car hit by gunfire. Their condition remains unknown.

Back at the scene, 7News cameras captured bullet holes at a nearby supermarket and blood stains on the pavement outside the Checkers.

Police blocked off the restaurant and a nearby gas station with crime scene tape as they searched for clues.

The two armed subjects are recovering at the hospital under police watch.

An investigation is currently ongoing.

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