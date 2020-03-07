3 hospitalized after shooting outside NW Miami-Dade funeral home

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken three men to the hospital after, police said, they were shot outside a funeral home in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the shooting along the 14900 block of West Dixie Highway, at around 9:40 p.m., Friday.

7News cameras captured a heavy police presence, as crime scene investigators searched for clues.

Officials said all three victims suffered gunshot wounds to the upper torso.

One of the victims was transported in critical condition. The conditions of the other two victims is unknown.

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear, as police continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.