3 hospitalized after shooting outside Miami Gardens convenience store

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Gunfire rang out in the parking lot of a convenience store in Miami Gardens, sending three people to the hospital, witnesses said.

Miami Gardens Police responded to the scene of the shooting along the 20700 block of Northwest 32nd Avenue, just before 8:15 p.m., Tuesday.

Upon arrival, responding officers found male victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

A triple shooting in #MiamiGardens left bullet holes in a row of cars and trucks outside a food store. People were ducking and crouching for cover as the shots came. At least two were hospitalized. @wsvn #7News #Exclusive pic.twitter.com/99tMHfmqBu — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) October 30, 2019

7News cameras captured a heavy police presence in the parking lot, late Tuesday night.

Police said this appears to have been a targeted shooting, but witnesses said there were plenty of customers in the parking lot at the time of the incident.

Witnesses said some customers ducked behind cars to could being shot.

Officials did not provide an exact number of victims, but witnesses at the scene told 7News three people were struck by bullets.

Paramedics have transported the victims to area hospital in unknown conditions.

More from that triple shooting scene in #MiamiGardens: At least two men are hurt and in the hospital as others at a small strip of stores are dealing with bullet holes in their vehicles and shattered glass. Witnesses say 3 people were shot at NW 207th St and 32nd Ave. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/YyIdiaxrIR — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) October 30, 2019

Customers waited patiently for crime scene investigators to clear the scene so they could return to their vehicles.

Police have not provided any details about a possible shooter or shooters. No arrests have been made.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

