MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people are recovering in the hospital after, police said, they came under fire in South Beach’s entertainment district during what was expected to be the busiest weekend of spring break this year.

Panic and fear were captured on camera as shots rang out in the area of Ocean Drive and Eighth Street, just after 12 a.m., Sunday.

“It’s bad,” said a man.

Surveillance video captured revelers scrambling for cover at the scene of the shooting.

Another angle showed a stampede of people running toward the beach and ducking behind cars.

Miami Beach Police units arrived to the scene and found two victims with apparent gunshot wounds.

Paramedics transported them to Jackson Memorial Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The third victim, who also suffered a gunshot wound, took themselves to Mount Sinai Medical Center, also with injuries that were not life-threatening.

South Beach business owner Mitch Novick showed 7News the footage from his security cameras.

“It was a sad night for Miami Beach,” he said.

Video of the pandemonium on and near Ocean Drive was time-stamped at 12:15 a.m.

“All of a sudden, I believe, about five shots rang out,” said Novick.

Crowds of people were seen bolting down the street. Some ducked into alleyways as drivers just tried to get away.

Responding officers were seen with their guns drawn and surrounding a car. One man was seen detained.

Hours later, detectives focused on a sidewalk cafe and found a bullet casing.

“It’s supposed to be safe, and it’s supposed to be nice here,” said a man.

Officers later located a handgun on the sidewalk along Ocean Drive.

According to officers, the three victims who were shot are expected to be OK.

Crime scene investigators worked into the morning. They were seen taking pictures of a restaurant where chairs and tables were toppled over in all the chaos.

It remains unclear whether or not the man who was taken into custody was arrested or connected to the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

